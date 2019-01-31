Law Firm Announces Four New Associates

Lamb Brooks Solicitors on Winchester Street, Basingstoke have announced four senior promotions at the leading law firm.

The New Year promotions show the firm’s commitment to developing and enabling their talented lawyers to progress with their careers.

With effect from January 1st 2019 Bryony Dew (Commercial Property), Lisa Perry (Private Client), Melanie Roberts (Commercial Property) and Victoria Pettit-Mills (Clinical Negligence) become Associates of the firm.

Managing Partner, Andrew Lowe commented: “We are delighted to start the New Year with promotional news within the firm. All four are wholly deserving of their promotions having shown loyalty to the firm and dedication to their clients, along with excelling in their individual specialist fields.”

Both Bryony Dew & Melanie Roberts work within the Property Law Team, specialising in Commercial Property matters of all shapes and sizes. Lisa Perry is a crucial part of our Private Client Team, proving clients with compassionate, expert advice. Victoria Pettit-Mills is a diligent and caring member of our Clinical Negligence department, supporting clients through every step of their case.

The growing law firm now employs 65 staff including 11 Associates and 6 Partners. Lamb Brooks provide professional, pro-active legal advice to individuals, families and businesses in Basingstoke, North Hampshire and across the UK.