Learn more about Basingstoke’s hospital at open day

Learn more about the inner workings of the NHS at the Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital open day at the end of the month.

Visitors can have a look round an operating theatre, test out CPR skills and meet a range of clinical experts.

A jobs fair will be held in the hospital’s restaurant, where a number of interactive displays will be set up to explain more about the different careers available.

Poorly teddy bears and dolls can also receive a cast in the plaster room.

Elizabeth Padmore, chairman of Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “It promises to be a really good day, with activities suitable for the whole family.

“It’s a great chance for the public to get a look behind the scenes at their local hospital, speak to some of our experts and learn about the great work that goes on in the trust.

“I’m very much looking forward to it, and I would encourage people to come along and enjoy what should be a really good event.”

The open day is running from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, September 30 and is free to attend. Parking is available on site.