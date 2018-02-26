LEGO beasts lose on the streets

Thirty mythical and magical beasts have been let loose on the streets of Basingstoke.

A new LEGO adventure has opened at Milestones Museum, inviting children to see the creations that range from a six-headed hydra to Pegasus the winged horse.

Visitors young and old are challenged to track down the escaped beasts and recapture them, with the help of the wise owl of Athena and the Mythical Beasts at Milestones app. Once they have tracked them all down, they can then return them and save the day.

All of the LEGO creatures have been built by professional LEGO building company, Bright Bricks.

Building the models has taken hundreds of hours and more than one million LEGO bricks.

Six builders took 122 hours to complete the six-headed Hydra, using 177,000 bricks, while Vladdigor the Chimera, a fire-breathing monster with a goat’s body, lion’s head and serpent’s tail, took 117 hours and 135,210 bricks to build.

LEGO fans can also take part in big build weekends on March 3 and 10 and get involved in constructing a giant LEGO Greek temple.

The trail runs until April 15.