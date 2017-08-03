Lesley completes epic challenge to row around coast of Britain

Intrepid rower Lesley Foden has completed her epic challenge – to voyage around the coastline of Britain.

The 60-year-old from East Woodhay set out from Burham-on-Crouch in Essex on June 3, and with her crew of four rowed 1,800 miles clockwise around Britain.

Together they had to contend with high winds and 25-metre waves, but the plus points were the stunning sunsets and sunrises and dolphins swimming around the boat.

Lesley finished back in Burnham on July 29.

The married mother of one said: “I would have to say it was absolutely everything I had imagined it would be and probably a lot more as well. It was jolly, jolly very hard work and strangely, the things that were hard work weren’t necessarily the physical bits.

“It was really the psychological part of it which I found hard as well.”

Lesley described the main highlight of the row as all the ‘wonderful wildlife’ they saw including seeing dolphins daily, ‘flipping in the air’.

It was ‘fantastic’ to see the whole coastline of Britain from the ‘outside looking in’.

However, there were some hairy moments, none more so than during the last week when they were trying to get into Hartlepool Harbour at midnight with strong winds and 25-metre waves, at the end of a tough day.

Living on the eight-metre boat was also ‘very tough and brutal’ with Lesley surviving on a diet of oatcakes, Babybel cheese, nuts, raisins and water. “It was row, eat, sleep repeat,” she said.

The crew usually rowed in pairs in two-hour arduous shifts, day and night as they had no more than 40 hours of wind behind them during the 54-day challenge.

Lesley has already raised £3,500 for the RNLI and said her marvellous achievement had not quite sunk in.

“When I finished, I just felt overwhelmingly calm,” she said.

“I still feel quite numb, I keep thinking about it but I haven’t had that little moment where I’ve though ‘Whoa, I’ve done it’.”