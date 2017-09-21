Let’s Dance to Alex’s tribute act at The Anvil

Alex Thomas, the David Bowie tribute act from Live on Mars, is making his debut at Basingstoke’s The Anvil next month. We spoke to him ahead of his visit.

Josh: How long have you been performing Live on Mars?”

Alex: It’s a relatively new act, we had our first UK tour in May. We’re now approaching our second batch of shows this autumn.

J: What can the audience expect from your up and coming show at The Anvil?

A: It’s an audio-visual show. We try to sync up, as close as possible, the songs we’re playing to either Bowie footage or our own bespoke videos. We take the audience on a journey right through the Bowie eras.

J: Do you have a favourite gig or venue in mind?

A: Cadogan Hall, London has to be at the top; the audience were really into the gig. People were dancing from start to finish and when we played Heroes, everybody had their phone torches on. It was just fantastic.

J: What got you into performing? And why specifically as Bowie?

A: I’ve been performing for years. I grew up listening to Bowie and it was for my love of him as to why I got into the tribute act. To be honest, I couldn’t see myself doing a tribute act for any other artist.

J: It must be hard to choose, but, do you have a favourite Bowie song?

A: To perform to, it’s got to be Young Americans. As for listening… I’d say any song from the album Hunky Dory.

Alex added: “This will be our first time at The Anvil and we’re really excited!”

Live on Mars will be performing all your favourite Bowie hits at The Anvil on Tuesday, October 24 from 8pm.

Full price tickets are £36.50. Call the box office on 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk.