Levi Roots and the flavours of Festival Place

A taste of the Caribbean came to Basingstoke as Levi Roots brought his exciting flavours and personality to Festival Place.

The Reggae Reggae sauce creator was there as part of the Eat Street event, cooking up his trademark dishes including a coconut chicken curry and a ‘hot ’n fruity’ coleslaw.

He also performed Rastafarian music along with a steel band.

“The event was a huge success and it was lovely to see our visitors getting stuck in to some delicious food samples from our retailers,” said Charlotte Ranger, marketing manager at Festival Place.

“Everyone enjoyed seeing Levi who really brought a lot of fun to this year’s event with his cooking demonstrations and music.”