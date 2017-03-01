Liam calls on youngsters to choose apprenticeships over university

A former Basingstoke apprentice has urged young people from the area to “earn while they learn” a new trade.

Travel back a couple of years and Liam Church was unsure of what he wanted to do next after school and was looking for a way to start work while still keeping his options open.

He applied for an apprenticeship at Hampshire County Council as a result, and fast forward to the present day and the 21-year-old now works as a senior administration assistant at the authority.

And in the build up to the beginning of National Apprenticeship Week on Monday, Liam expressed his belief that the public perception of trainees had completely changed from before.

He said: “Years ago, university was more actively promoted and an apprenticeship was seen as something for those who might not have been as academically capable for university.

“In recent years though, I’d say that general opinion, including mine, has changed, in a positive way.

“It is now a perfectively legitimate and successful way to get a job and gain real hands-on experience whilst also studying towards a qualification – the best of both worlds.”

Liam believes that an increase in the number of people applying for apprenticeships is partly down to a lot of university graduates now struggling to find a job.

And the council’s executive member for education, Cllr Peter Edgar, agrees and has called on other youngsters to follow Liam’s example.

He said: “When I talk to apprentices, it’s obvious how much confidence and enjoyment they are experiencing during their training, not to mention the skills they are learning and the contribution they are making to the authority.

“I look forward to welcoming more new apprentices to the county council, and I’m glad to see that so many go on to take up permanent roles in the organisation.”

Liam added: “I didn’t have a set idea of what I wanted to do as a career, so I wanted an entry-level job where I could learn and develop a wide variety of skills.

“I found that in this role; it was one of the best decisions I’ve made.”

You can find out more about apprenticeships at: http://tinyurl.com/gu5qevt.