Life in Provence is a killer

English couple Peter and Suzy are living in Provence in 1939 in idyllic isolation – far, it seems, from the rumblings of the coming war.

But their peace is about to be shattered from within, when Suzy discovers she has been betrayed and Peter is not the man he claims to be.

Suzy’s life is thrown into turmoil as the possibility arises that Peter may in fact be a ruthless killer on the run. A Scotland Yard detective arrives and events become even more complicated and frightening.

Lies, subterfuge and murder make this fast-moving thriller a dark and disturbing roller coaster of bluff and double bluff.

Receiving great reviews since it opened at the beginning of March, don’t miss this good old fashioned thriller starring Brian Capron – best known for his role as serial killer Richard Hillman in Coronation Street – when it comes to Basingstoke from May 3 to 6.

Written by Brian Clemens, the man behind Sixties’ and Seventies’ hits such as The Avengers and The Professionals, this production has a plot that twists and turns and will have you tangled deeply in a guessing game; trying to figure out the secrets, the characters and reasons for their actions. It is both gripping and tantalising from the start until the very end.

The production is presented by Talking Scarlet, a company that has over 15 years experience in collaborating and producing shows for theatres in the UK and Europe.

Tickets for Strictly Murder are priced: Wednesday and Thursday, May 3 and 4 – £22; Friday and Saturday, May 5 and 6 – £24; 2pm performances are £19. There are discounts available for under 16s, students and concessions.

To book your place, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244, or visit anvilarts.org.uk.