Life-saving cancer test gave retired rector ‘a second chance at life’

Retired rector Michael Kenning is urging people not to ignore the symptoms of bowel cancer after being given “a second chance at life”.

Michael, a former rector of Steventon and who now accompanies the Tadley Singers on the piano, underwent life-saving surgery at Basingstoke Hospital after being diagnosed with the cancer in late 2015.

“When you’re told you have cancer, it’s scary,” he said in a letter thanking his consultant surgeon Sanjeev Dayal.

“But after surgery you feel you have been given a second chance at life.”

The 70-year-old had suffered from bouts of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) in the past but was unaware of any symptoms that could suggest bowel cancer, especially after completing a home test every two years from the age of 60 and being given the all-clear from them.

However he noticed a change in bowel habits towards the end of 2015 and went to see his doctor after initially thinking that the IBS had returned.

Another test was carried out that confirmed the cancer and within 48 hours, Michael found himself at Basingstoke Hospital.

He said: “Thank goodness I carried out the test – they are life-saving and anybody who receives one through the post and throws them away is very foolish. Don’t let the absence of symptoms such as pain, exhaustion, poor appetite and weight loss mislead you into believing there’s nothing seriously wrong.”

A CT scan revealed a growth on the colon and Michael had surgery to remove it.

He added: “Even though the signs were there, it was a still a shock to find out I had cancer – I couldn’t believe it.”

The operation went ahead and Michael was full of praise for the care he received:

“The bowel cancer nurses were extremely vigilant and on hand to help me, especially when times got tough.

“I can honestly say that I wasn’t anxious or upset at anytime throughout my hospital care, I felt so supported by the staff and visitors.”

Michael is now enjoying life again – whether it be walking the dogs with wife Valerie or getting away to France on holiday – he is back to his best.

Anyone with blood in their waste or bleeding from their bottom, a change in bowel habits, weight loss, extreme tiredness or tummy pain are urged to see their GP as soon as possible.

Sarah Crane, chief executive of the Pelican Cancer Foundation, said: “Don’t be embarrassed and don’t ignore symptoms.

“Doctors are used to seeing people with bowel problems and it could save your life.”