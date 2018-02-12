Lights, camera, ballroom…

Former Strictly Come Dancing champion Pasha Kovalev is putting on his dancing shoes again to bring The Magic of Hollywood to The Anvil.

The show, created by Pasha and his long-time dance partner Anya Garnis, will be jam packed with sequins and glamour as Pasha takes to the stage with a host of sensational dancers to perform routines to a Hollywood theme.

Pasha arrived in the UK in 2011 as one of the professionals on Strictly Come Dancing. His first celebrity partner was actress Chelsee Healey and they soon became the nation’s favourites when they were runners up to the coveted title.

In following years, Pasha was partnered with celebrities including Kimberley Walsh, Rachel Riley, Naga Munchetty, Carol Kirkwood, Chizzy Akudolu and of course winning the Strictly Trophy in 2014 with television presenter Caroline Flack.

After the huge success of his tours Life Through Dance, It’s All About You and Let’s Dance The Night Away over the last few years, Pasha will be showcasing an evening of singing, dance and much more.

Pasha said: “Every year is a new show. This show, The Magic of Hollywood is inspired by Hollywood movies and music.

“There will be a range of styles from Sinatra to modern day singers.

“It’s very family orientated with something for everyone. There will be local dance studios getting involved which adds a new dimension, and of course, there will be lots of sparkles.

“If you love dance, this is one show not to miss.”

At The Anvil, Pasha will be dancing with pupils from Lynden School of Dance; giving the opportunity to showcase the talented youth from the local area.

Tickets for the show on April 24 cost £26.50; there is a pre-show meet and greet available for the cost of £20.

For more information or for tickets, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244, or visit the website anvilarts.org.uk.