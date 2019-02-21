LipService go off the rails

LipService, who have been creating original comedies from a distinctly female perspective since 1985, go off the rails in Strangers on a Train Set at The Haymarket on Wednesday 27 February at 7.30pm.

Challenging a youth to turn down his music, Irene Sparrow, inventor of the left-handed crochet hook (patent pending, as seen on Dragon’s Den), finds herself under suspicion of murder after the train emerges from a tunnel with the young man dead.

But this is no ordinary train. Each passenger is reading a book, each book is a portal into a parallel universe of train-related crime fiction.

With clever use of projection and multiple train sets, Maggie Fox and Sue Ryding, aka LipService, give you a whistle-stop tour that will leave you breathless and racing for the refreshment coach.

Tickets for Strangers on a Train Set are priced £17.50 (includes £3 booking fee). Suitable for ages 8 and over. For more information or for tickets, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244, or visit the website anvilarts.org.uk.