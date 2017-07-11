Listen out to save lives, say Samaritans

BASINGSTOKE Samaritans are urging people to improve their listening skills as part of their Talk to Us campaign.

Samaritans believe good listening is essential to bringing down the number of suicides, currently happening at the rate of one every 90minutes.

Lily from Basingstoke Samaritans said: “Suicide is everyone’s business. This year we’re asking people all over the country to SHUSH! and take time out to listen to others.

“Sixty years of Samaritans’ expertise has taught us that just listening is the greatest gift you can give to somebody and that it can save lives.”

SHUSH! tips are:

• Show you care: focus on the other person, make eye contact, put away your phone.

• Have patience: it may take time before a person is ready to open up.

• Use open questions: ones that need more than a yes/no answer.

• Say it back: check you’ve understood, but don’t interrupt or offer a solution.

• Have courage: don’t be put off by a negative response and don’t be afraid to leave silence.

Members of the Samaritans will be at Basingstoke train station on July 24, handing out SHUSH tips and highlighting the work they do.