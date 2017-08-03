Listening out for Lukeman

Basingstoke will play host to Jack Lukeman this September as he takes centre stage with his inspiring and authentic Irish country music.

One of Ireland’s most respected and best loved performers, Lukeman has been described as ‘a mixture of all the great voices of the 20th century’ by The Guardian.

A multi-platinum selling, award-winning singer-songwriter in his native country, Lukeman is also gaining recognition internationally after a spellbinding performance at New York’s Lincoln Centre.

Adding to that are gigs at Glastonbury and The Royal Albert Hall as a special guest of Jools Holland.

The Forge welcomes back Lukeman following a successful support slot earlier this year.

The singer originates from County Kildare, Ireland. He left school aged 15 and after spending a short period in the family business, began his full-time career in music at 18.

He started cutting his teeth on the bohemian busking scene around Europe in the early 1990s, playing across the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.

Lukeman has established himself as a solo artist and songwriter with his live shows and his breakthrough 1999 multi-platinum selling album Metropolis Blue. This lead to record deals and touring extensively in the USA and Europe.

He also became a regular fixture on radio with the his singles Rooftop Lullabye, Georgie Boy and Ode to Ed Wood.

He’s been described as a ‘brilliant live performer’ by The Scotsman and ‘a gorgeous, versatile baritone’ by The Washington Post.

Lukeman will take to the stage at The Forge on September 21 at 8pm. Full price tickets cost £14, which includes a £2 booking fee.

To book your place or for more information, call The Anvil box office on 01256 844244 or visit the venue’s website: anvilarts.org.uk.