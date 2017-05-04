Live: Local Election count

22:20: Good evening and welcome to the Observer’s coverage of the Hampshire County Council election count at the Hampshire Court Hotel. The first two boxes have already arrived for counting.

The first was from the Royal British Legion in Old Basing if anyone’s interested…

23:12: There are 76 seats up for grabs across Hampshire following the last election in May 2013 and five by-elections.

The current make up is:

Conservatives – 47

Lib Dems – 16

Labour – 4

Community Campaign (Hart) – 1

Non-affliated – 2

Vacant – 1

23:14: Within Basingstoke and Deane, there are 10 seats up for grabs and the current make-up is:

Conservatives – 6

Labour – 2

Lib Dems – 2

23:27: Basingstoke MP Maria Miller has arrived at the count.

23:54: “We shall wait and see” said Cllr Gavin James, Basingstoke Lib Dem leader – on his party’s chances tonight.

00:15: Cllr Paul Harvey, Basingstoke Labour leader: “We’re looking very strong, it looks like Labour versus the Conservatives.

“It looks like UKIP and the Lib Dems have melted away.”

00:29: Cllr Tristan Robinson, Conservative borough councillor for Sherborne St John: “We’re feeling positive, we’ve articulated a good vision for Basingstoke .”

00:37: Counting is now taking place on eight out of the 10 Basingstoke divisions.

01:10: Candiates for Basingstoke North West are being asked to gather:

Stephen Day (Lib Dem)

Philip Heath (UKIP)

Antony Jones (Labour)

Robert Taylor (Conservatives)

01:27 :Basingstoke Central candidates have been asked to gather:

Doris Jones (Lib Dem)

Matthew Pinto (Green Party)

Brian Simmons (Conservatives)

Alan Stone (UKIP)

Michael Westbrook (Labour)

01:30: Now it’s the turn of Basingstoke South West:

Ian Edney (Labour)

Carl Reader (Lib Dem)

Stephen Reid (Conservatives)

David White (UKIP)

DECLARATIONS:

– Basingstoke Central:

Doris Jones (Lib Dem) 424 votes

Matthew Pinto (Green) 246 votes

Brian Simmons (Conservative) 1, 330 votes

Michael Westbrook (Labour) 1, 933 votes – WINNER

Turnout 28.9 percent

-Basingstoke North:

Jane Frankum (Labour) 1, 802 votes – WINNER

Paul Miller (Conservative) 807 votes

Zoe-Marie Roger (Lib Dem) 247

Duncan Stone (UKIP) 222

Turnout 24.03 percent

-Basingstoke North West

Stephen Day (Lib Dem) 266 votes

Philip Heath (UKIP) 229 votes

Antony Jones (Labour) 1, 439 votes

Robert Taylor (Conservative) 1, 596 votes – WINNER

Turnout 28.11 percent

-Basingstoke South East:

Spencer Cleary (UKIP) 342 votes

Gavin James (Lib Dem) 1, 862 votes – WINNER

Andrew McCormick (Labour Party) 943 votes

Terri Reid (Conservatives) 1, 347 votes

Turnout 29.83 percent

-Basingstoke South West:

Ian Edney (Labour) 862 votes

Carl Reader (Lid Dem) 665 votes

Stephen Reid (Conservatives) 3,200 votes – WINNER

David White (UKIP) 337 votes

Turnout 33.24 percent

-Calleva:

Paul Kelly (UKIP) 232 votes

Stephen Rothman (Labour) 733 votes

Rhydian Vaughan (Conservative) 3, 069 votes – WINNER

Turnout 39.68 percent

-Loddon:

Mary Brian (Labour) 484 votes

Richard Lilleker (Lib Dem) 665 votes

Sue Perkins (UKIP) 232 votes

Elaine Still (Conservative) 3,310 votes – WINNER

Turnout 32.4 percent

-Tadley and Baughurst:

David Fodden (Labour) 246 votes

Warwick Lovegrove (Lib Dem) 1, 833 votes

Derek Mellor (Conservatives) 1,977 votes – WINNER

Anne Mockford (Green Party) 169 votes

Turnout 33.5 percent

-Candover, Oakley and Overton:

Helen Jeffery (Labour) 336 votes

Anna McNair Scott (Conservatives) 2, 623 votes – WINNER

Alan Simpson (UKIP) 192 votes

Lucy Sloane Williams (Lib Dem) 767 votes

Ian Tilbury (Independent) 883

Turnout 41.14 percent

-Whitchurch and The Cleres:

John Rodway (Labour) 461 votes

Andrew Smith (Green Party) 289 votes

Linda Stepney (Lib Dem) 1,128 votes

Tom Thacker (Conservatives) 3, 012 votes – WINNER

Turnout 37.29 percent