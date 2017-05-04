Live: Local Election count

22:20: Good evening and welcome to the Observer’s coverage of the Hampshire County Council election count at the Hampshire Court Hotel. The first two boxes have already arrived for counting.
The first was from the Royal British Legion in Old Basing if anyone’s interested…
23:12: There are 76 seats up for grabs across Hampshire following the last election in May 2013 and five by-elections.
The current make up is:
Conservatives – 47
Lib Dems – 16
Labour – 4
Community Campaign (Hart) – 1
Non-affliated – 2
Vacant – 1
23:14: Within Basingstoke and Deane, there are 10 seats up for grabs and the current make-up is:
Conservatives – 6
Labour – 2
Lib Dems – 2
23:27: Basingstoke MP Maria Miller has arrived at the count.
23:54: “We shall wait and see” said Cllr Gavin James, Basingstoke Lib Dem leader – on his party’s chances tonight.
00:15: Cllr Paul Harvey, Basingstoke Labour leader: “We’re looking very strong, it looks like Labour versus the Conservatives.
“It looks like UKIP and the Lib Dems have melted away.”
00:29: Cllr Tristan Robinson, Conservative borough councillor for Sherborne St John: “We’re feeling positive, we’ve articulated a good vision for Basingstoke .”
00:37: Counting is now taking place on eight out of the 10 Basingstoke divisions.
01:10: Candiates for Basingstoke North West are being asked to gather:
Stephen Day (Lib Dem)
Philip Heath (UKIP)
Antony Jones (Labour)
Robert Taylor (Conservatives)
01:27 :Basingstoke Central candidates have been asked to gather:
Doris Jones (Lib Dem)
Matthew Pinto (Green Party)
Brian Simmons (Conservatives)
Alan Stone (UKIP)
Michael Westbrook (Labour)
01:30: Now it’s the turn of Basingstoke South West:
Ian Edney (Labour)
Carl Reader (Lib Dem)
Stephen Reid (Conservatives)
David White (UKIP)
DECLARATIONS:
– Basingstoke Central:
Doris Jones (Lib Dem) 424 votes
Matthew Pinto (Green) 246 votes
Brian Simmons (Conservative) 1, 330 votes
Michael Westbrook (Labour) 1, 933 votes – WINNER
Turnout 28.9 percent
-Basingstoke North:
Jane Frankum (Labour) 1, 802 votes – WINNER
Paul Miller (Conservative) 807 votes
Zoe-Marie Roger (Lib Dem) 247
Duncan Stone (UKIP) 222
Turnout 24.03 percent
-Basingstoke North West
Stephen Day (Lib Dem) 266 votes
Philip Heath (UKIP) 229 votes
Antony Jones (Labour) 1, 439 votes
Robert Taylor (Conservative) 1, 596 votes – WINNER
Turnout 28.11 percent
-Basingstoke South East:
Spencer Cleary (UKIP) 342 votes
Gavin James (Lib Dem) 1, 862 votes – WINNER
Andrew McCormick (Labour Party) 943 votes
Terri Reid (Conservatives) 1, 347 votes
Turnout 29.83 percent
-Basingstoke South West:
Ian Edney (Labour) 862 votes
Carl Reader (Lid Dem) 665 votes
Stephen Reid (Conservatives) 3,200 votes – WINNER
David White (UKIP) 337 votes
Turnout 33.24 percent
-Calleva:
Paul Kelly (UKIP) 232 votes
Stephen Rothman (Labour) 733 votes
Rhydian Vaughan (Conservative) 3, 069 votes – WINNER
Turnout 39.68 percent
-Loddon:
Mary Brian (Labour) 484 votes
Richard Lilleker (Lib Dem) 665 votes
Sue Perkins (UKIP) 232 votes
Elaine Still (Conservative) 3,310 votes – WINNER
Turnout 32.4 percent
-Tadley and Baughurst:
David Fodden (Labour) 246 votes
Warwick Lovegrove (Lib Dem) 1, 833 votes
Derek Mellor (Conservatives) 1,977 votes – WINNER
Anne Mockford (Green Party) 169 votes
Turnout 33.5 percent
-Candover, Oakley and Overton:
Helen Jeffery (Labour) 336 votes
Anna McNair Scott (Conservatives) 2, 623 votes – WINNER
Alan Simpson (UKIP) 192 votes
Lucy Sloane Williams (Lib Dem) 767 votes
Ian Tilbury (Independent) 883
Turnout 41.14 percent
-Whitchurch and The Cleres:
John Rodway (Labour) 461 votes
Andrew Smith (Green Party) 289 votes
Linda Stepney (Lib Dem) 1,128 votes
Tom Thacker (Conservatives) 3, 012 votes – WINNER
Turnout 37.29 percent