Lively discussion as MP meets pupils

Basingstoke’s MP toured two college sites to discuss the progress and plans for the future after the two schools joined forces.

Maria Miller visited the Cranbourne Business and Enterprise College across two of its sites last week as part of her programme of visits to Basingstoke schools.

She first paid a visit to the school’s main site at Wessex Close, meeting headteacher Jane Applin to discuss the developments and achievements at the school, including the amalgamation with Fort Hill School.

Mrs Miller also met members of the school council representing all year groups for a ‘lively’ Q and A session that spanned topics including education and healthcare in Basingstoke.

She said: “I was pleased to hear about how things are going as an amalgamated school. I was also glad to hear about this summer’s very good set of GCSE results, as well as plans for the future. I very much enjoyed meeting with the student council, who had some excellent questions for me and we had a very lively discussion.”

At Fort Hill, she had the chance to speak to the Year 11 group who are completing their GCSE studies.

The students spoke about their experience of being a small group at the Fort Hill site, and also about their aspirations for the future.

A public consultation into the future of Fort Hill School and a potential amalgamation with Cranbourne Business and Enterprise College was launched in January, after the former school had experienced a drop in pupils.