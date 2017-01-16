Liza loses her locks for charity

Basingstoke’s Liza Nightingale was cheered on by her nearest and dearest on Saturday as she sacrificed her blonde locks to help in the fight against cancer.

There was a real party atmosphere as the mum-of-two had her head completely shaved at Basingstoke hospital, where she received the care that helped her beat breast cancer two years ago.

Liza, of Pheasant Close, Kempshott, is thankful for her condition being caught early by doctors, and therefore chose to “give something back” by supporting a campaign to build a cancer treatment centre for the town.

The 49-year-old aimed to raise £2,500 for Ark Cancer Centre Charity through her sponsored head shave, but has smashed that total to smithereens to instead top £4,100.

And in another charitable move, Liza has also ensured that her old hair won’t go to waste by donating it to help build wigs for others.

Addressing her supporters after her special trim, she said: “I could nor have done this without all of you.

“I am delighted that the original fundraising target has been smashed, that I have succeeded in raising awareness of the charity, and I have got to have a little party with all of you lovely people too.

“That is amazing.

“My hair will be donated to the Little Princess Trust, who make wigs for children and adults, so that it is another great result from this fundraising event.

“The point is that I have a choice to shave my hair off, but people going through cancer treatment do not.”

Liza also sold cakes and held a raffle at the Candover Clinic, where she works as a receptionist, in order to boost Ark Cancer Centre Charity’s coffers, with trustee Merv Rees expressing his delight.

He said: “I am very grateful to Liza for this brave, and significant, show of support for the charity, and thanks to everyone who has sponsored and supported her.

“You have all made a difference to the charity’s fundraising campaign.”

Anyone wishing to sponsor Liza can still do so at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Liza-Nightingale.