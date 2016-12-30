Liza to go bald in bold move

A Basingstoke mum is taking a bold step to “give something back” to the doctors and nurses that helped save her life.

Liza Nightingale will have her head shaved completely bald on January 14 in a bid to help a fundraising drive to build a cancer treatment centre for the borough.

The subject is one that has massively affected her life in recent times, after she was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago at Basingstoke hospital.

Thankfully, her condition was found early, and following a mastectomy and further treatment at the hospital, Liza is now back to full health.

“It all happened so quickly, and I was caught up with coping with the imminent mastectomy, and then recuperation afterwards,” she said.

“And then, I just wanted to move forward, and get on with living my life.”

But the mum-of-two hasn’t forgotten about those that helped her during her battle, or the importance of discovering her cancer early, which a dedicated cancer centre would undoubtedly do for others like her in the area.

And Liza will thank them in her own way, by having all of her hair shaved off at Basingstoke hospital’s Candover Clinic, where she works on reception arranging private patient bookings in the radiology department.

She said: “I have been thinking of doing a charity event to give something back, after receiving amazing care from my consultant and the breast care team.

“Obviously, this is a biggie for me, as my hair is quite long now.

“The point is that I have a choice to shave off my hair, but people going through cancer treatment do not.”

Liza is hoping to raise £2,500 from her head shave for Ark Cancer Centre Charity, who are raising the money to build the centre, while her locks will also be donated to the Little Princess Trust, to make wigs for children.

The fundraiser will take place between 1pm and 2pm, where there will also be a cake sale and a raffle to further boost Ark’s coffers.

Director of fundraising at the charity, Mark Jones, said: “Thank you to Liza for this brave show of support for the charity and the cancer treatment centre project.

“I am sure that lots of people will want to support Liza’s courageous fundraising feat.”

Liza added: “This will be a fantastic facility, offering everything under one roof in a state-of-the-art building.

“I hope people will come along to cheer me on.

“Thank you to everyone who makes a donation, as this will make it all worthwhile.”

To sponsor Liza, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Liza-Nightingale.