Latest
Liza to go bald in bold move

About the author

Christian Wilson

Reporter for the Basingstoke Observer covering Basingstoke, Tadley, Hook, Whitchurch, North Waltham, Odiham, Bramley and surrounding areas. Call me on 01235 516932 or e-mail at christian@taylornewspapers.co.uk

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Read Articles

Recent Tweets

Two years on from her cancer scare, #Basingstoke mum Liza is set to give something back by shaving her locks… https://t.co/Coyh06spOF
54 mins ago
#Hampshire police and crime commissioner's Youth Commission handed award for work helping youngsters… https://t.co/4KkPgSm2Tr
1 day ago
England's best up-and-coming boxers set to take to the ring in #Basingstoke for rotary club's annual fight night… https://t.co/H64gqJdzJh
2 days ago
Alex Whitfield chosen to replace long-term chief executive of trust that runs #Basingstoke hospital #Hampshire… https://t.co/FQqIUaP93T
3 days ago
Follow us on Twitter @basingstokenews

Facebook

Copyright © 2016 Taylor Newspapers Ltd, Unit 4a Hawksworth, Southmead Industrial Estate, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7HR