Local community cheer on Team Rickshaw

Over 2,000 residents braved the cold on Sunday evening to welcome the BBC Children in Need & The One Show’s Rickshaw Challenge to Hart.

Team Rickshaw cycled into Hook around 7.30pm and members were cheered on by supporters who lined the streets and waited eagerly at the finish line. Once they arrived the six young riders, Matt Baker and Pudsey spoke to the well-wishers and enjoyed the celebrations, before heading off for some well-earned rest.

Cllr Wendy Makepeace-Browne, Chairman of Hart District Council said: “Thank you to everyone who came out to welcome the Rickshaw and help raise money for such an important cause. The young people cycling the Rickshaw are a true inspiration and we wish the team good luck on the rest of their journey!”

Amongst all the excitement, the community helped raise money for Children in Need by selling Pudsey ears and Hartlett’s Café in Hook kindly donated tea, coffee and cakes for families of the riders and The One Show crew.

Cllr Brian Burchfield and Cllr Mike Morris, Hart District Councillors for Hook said: ‘It was brilliant to see so many Hart residents young and old come out to support the arrival of the Rickshaw to Hook Junior School and enthusiastically engage with the occasion even though it was a chilly night. Well done to all the supporters!”

The Rickshaw set off again from Hook Junior School at 6.15am on Monday and a few local people even got up early to see them off.

To follow the Rickshaw’s progress and get real-time updates along the way to the finish in Manchester on Friday visit http://pudsey.viewranger.com/