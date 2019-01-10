Local derby all square but Wintney win Cup Match

On Tuesday evening, 8 January, Hartley Wintney progressed into the next round of the CSS Southern League Cup with a win over neighbours Basingstoke Town. In doing so they avenged the defeat by the same opponents on Saturday.

Early play in the match took a similar feel to the Saturday encounter. Relatively even in midfield but with ‘Stoke creating the half chances. Aaron Redford was proving effective at getting into good positions and had decent efforts towards Craig Bradshaw’s goal in the 8th and 10th minutes. This was to be the last action for Redford who went off with an injury.

Hartley came into the match and unlike Saturday started to create chances for themselves. It was from a free kick some 25 yards out that enabled them to take the lead. The influential midfielder Josh Webb stepped up and scored with an excellent shot. (1-0)

This boosted the villagers and Ty Smith saw another free kick saved well by Colm McAddan in the Dragons goal. The visitors continued with the wind in their sails and it was no surprise when Mickel Platt extended the lead. The on loan QPR striker played a one – two in the box and shot past McAddan. (0-2)

Hartley could have added more but it was Basingstoke who reduced the arrears approaching half time with Sam Deadfield shooting home just inside the post from 18 yards.

HALF TIME: BASINGSTOKE TOWN 1 HARTLEY WINTNEY 2

The second half saw an interesting contest with Basingstoke pressing for the equaliser. Hartley content to defend and look for a quick break.

Basingstoke created most of the chances but assured defending and safe goal keeping by Craig Bradshaw kept them at bay. The defining moment came on 78 minutes. Sam Smart went down after challenges from Row defenders in the box winning a penalty. Sam Deadfield stepped up but his effort was well saved by Bradshaw who also managed to get to the rebound from Dean Stow’s shot.

Hartley sealed the match four minutes later. Youngster Salhin Abubakaar, who was impressive throughout, moved down the left and cut in to send a delightful shot into the ‘Stoke net from 25 yards. (1-3)

The Row soon added a fourth following a quick break and again it was Abubakaar who was in the right place to shoot home from close range. (1-4)

So the North Hampshire derby matches end all square with each club recording two wins each. Hartley will be pleased with the performance of a team that contained many promising youngsters.

Hartley will play either Salisbury or Blackfield and Langley in the next round.

FULL TIME: BASINGSTOKE TOWN 1 HARTLEY WINTNEY 4