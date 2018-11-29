Local female entrepreneurs celebrated at Awards ceremony

The winners of the first Hampshire Women’s Business Awards have been announced.

Shining a spotlight on female entrepreneurs across the county, the Awards recognised and celebrated creativity, community, business enterprise and excellent service.

With more than 180 businesswomen and their guests in attendance the awards were given out at a special gala dinner at St Mary’s Football Stadium in Southampton on Saturday 17 November.

In total more than 100 businesses were nominated across the eight awards. Nominations were announced in August and more than 9800 votes were cast. Finalists were announced last month, and the winners have been chosen by a panel of judges including the sponsors from each award.

The Awards were organised by Trudy Simmons who runs the Hampshire Women’s Business Facebook group.

Trudy set up the Facebook group last year to provide business women across Hampshire a place to receive support and guidance to expand their businesses. It has been very well received and now has more than 2,800 members. The group includes a wide range of businesses from legal services to web design to corporate photography to cafes and restaurants.

Trudy said: “The Awards evening was a very special night and it was amazing to see so many tenacious and dedicated businesswomen in one room. The atmosphere was electric. I would like to congratulate all our winner and finalists. Each one of them demonstrates excellent service and a great business mind.

“I am delighted with how many entries we received and how many votes were cast. Women in business need to be celebrated. There is still a misconception that female business owners are just running hobby businesses – that is not the case and the amount of strong, inspirational business women that have been involved in these Awards demonstrates that. I cannot wait to start planning next year’s event.”

Basingstoke duo win Super Service Award

Brief Marketing was founded in 2017 by Charlotte Barsby and Jo Cutting; they realised that their concise approach borne from corporate expertise and rigour, combined with pragmatism and common sense, and the intense focus to get good work done quickly that motherhood overlays, could be incredibly useful to the high number of growing businesses in their local area.

Charlotte said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have won the award for Super Service. The category epitomizes everything we stand for and reinforces the feedback from our clients, that our pragmatic no nonsense approach to marketing delivers tangible benefits. Plus it’s always lovely to celebrate and party with other inspiring businesses!”

Jo said: “We were thrilled to win this award in recognition of the lengths we go to for our clients. We genuinely care about making a positive difference to their business. Our first year in business has been hard work, juggling parenting, volunteer work and growing a new company, and this award comes right after some glowing feedback from clients. It’s added a real sparkle to our year.”

Double Award Success for Maddy

My VIP Card, which is run by Maddy Alexander-Grout is celebrating double award success by scooping both Business of the Year and Phenomenal Product Awards.

My VIP Card are a discount card and employee benefit scheme covering Hampshire that helps individuals and businesses to shop locally and save money by providing over 4,000 discounts.

Maddy said: I am so overwhelmed and incredibly grateful to have won these awards. I am excited about what the future holds for My VIP Card and I can’t wait to shout about this from the rooftops! Trudy has done an amazing job to set up such a supportive and collaborative network and I have grown substantially since joining her group a year ago. I want to be a household name in the Hampshire area and I want local businesses and individuals to understand the value of the card and what it can save them. If you shop anywhere ever, this card will save you money and help you to support your local community. The awards were truly amazing, congratulations to all of the other winners!