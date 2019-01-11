Local hospice benefits from NHS grant

The region’s hospice for children and young adults, Naomi House & Jacksplace, has welcomed the announcement that NHS England is increasing the vital children’s hospice grant from £11million to £25million, better enabling hospices across England to support seriously ill children.

This much-needed increase in funding forms part of NHS England’s long term plan and follows a campaign spearheaded by the UK children’s palliative care charity Together for Short Lives with significant support from Naomi House & Jacksplace, in which over 6,500 people joined the call for more sustainable funding for hospices in England.

Staff at Naomi House & Jacksplace have been working with MPs and Ministers from across central southern England to highlight the need for increased funding and to illustrate the growing complexity of children’s hospice care.

Naomi House & Jacksplace needs to raise more than £8.5 million each year to deliver a full service, and less than 15% of that income comes from Government or statutory funding.

Naomi House & Jacksplace, opened in 1997, currently cares for more than 520 local families. The hospices provide respite, emergency, end of life and post bereavement care to children, young adults and their families from across the region.

Mark Smith, Chief Executive of Naomi House & Jacksplace, said: “This is welcome news for Naomi House & Jacksplace and the wider children’s hospice sector in England. Naomi House & Jacksplace are caring for more children and young adults than ever before, and those we care for are increasingly medically complex. In addition we are developing new and innovative services that enable us to reach more families in need of support.”

Andy Fletcher, CEO of Together for Short Lives, said: “This is a very welcome boost for children’s hospices which provide such crucial care and support to seriously ill children and their families across England. We know that the number of children with life-limiting conditions is growing and the care and support they need is increasingly complex. I am delighted that NHS England has listened to what we have been saying for some time about the gap in funding for local children’s hospices, which offer a real lifeline, providing vital care and support for families providing 24/7 care.”