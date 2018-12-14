Local move for Striker Parker as he signs for the Row

Hartley Wintney FC is delighted to announce the signing of Mitchell Parker, who joins the Row from near neighbours Basingstoke Town. The 24 year-old striker is better known for his time with Hellenic League side Reading City, where he had a good goal scoring record over several seasons before joining ‘stoke.

Mitchell’s early football career included spells as an 18 year-old at Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City FC, before spending the 2013/14 season at Hayes and Yeading FC. After playing in Portugal the following season, he returned to the UK and signed for Hellenic League club Highmoor Ibis in September 2015 (the club renamed Reading City since this summer), where he spent three successful seasons. He joined Basingstoke Town in October this year. His game time for Basingstoke was limited, but his season had got off to a great start with Reading City, where he scored 19 goals in 11 games. His departure from the Camrose club at the end of November appeared to coincide with the appointment of new ‘Stoke manager, Martin Kuhl.

Mitchell recently had the honour of captaining an ‘ambassadorial’ FA England squad managed by Paul Fairclough, the man behind the England C team. The specially assembled FA squad travelled to the Falkland Islands in early November and Mitch scored during one of two games played there.

The club issued the above statement today concluding: “We warmly welcome Mitch to the Row and hope he’ll thoroughly enjoy his time with us.”