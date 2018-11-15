Local MP resigns over Brexit Proposals

North East Hampshire MP Ranil Jayawardena has announced his resignation as Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Ministry Of Justice over the Government’s draft Brexit proposals.

In a letter to Theresa May, he’s said, “I cannot agree, in the cold light of day, that the deal in front of us today is right for our country.”

“It does not deliver a good and fair Brexit”.

He also said the proposals renege on commitments made by the Conservative Party at the last election.

“…..we committed to leave the single market and customs union. We committed to pursuing new trade agreements with other countries at the same time as maintaining free trade with European markets.”

“This draft agreement puts these and other commitments at risk too.”

Ranil is one of a number of MPs who have resigned today including Work and Pensions Secretary,Esther McVey; Brexit Secretary; Dominic Raab, Northern Ireland Minister Shailesh Vara and Brexit Minister Suella Braverman.