Long-serving governor steps down from school

After 35 years in the post, a Basingstoke primary school’s longest serving governor is stepping down from the role.

Martin Biermann has been a governor at Four Lanes Infant School in Chineham since 1982, but has now elected to take a well-earned retirement.

Martin is affectionately known as ‘Mr Chineham’ for his work around the community, in which he has also represented the area as an independent councillor on Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council.

During his time with the school he has provided input and advice on a range of issues, as well as helping to come up with the school’s name.

And his hard work was recognised during the school’s recent harvest assembly, where he was given a book of thanks from children and planted a cherry tree in the grounds to commemorate his work with the school’s Eco Council.

Headteacher Jacqui Mallaby said: “It was wonderful to hear some of Martin’s memories of Chineham and in particular to learn the origins of the school’s history.

“Many of the children have worked with Martin in the Eco Council which is a cause close to his heart, and we were delighted to see Martin plant a cherry tree.

“We do hope Martin keeps in touch and he is always welcome as a friend of the school.”

Martin added: “Stepping down has been a difficult decision, especially at a time when there are ever growing pressures on schools to perform to high standards with ever increasing uncertainty about funding.”

He continued: “Teaching staff carry a burden equivalent to that of many ‘captains of industry’, without the financial rewards.

“That said, the rewards of setting infant age children off in a good direction are almost beyond measure.”