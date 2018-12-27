Patients living with cancer being treated at Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital had the chance to connect with others and feel good with the help of a national support charity, Look Good Feel Better. The charity runs workshops which offers free skincare and make-up support to local patients living with cancer.

The two hour session led by trained beauty volunteers taught the women skills such as how to draw on missing eyebrows and eyelashes, as well as coping with changes to the skin. As well as learning tips and tricks, the workshops provide the women the opportunity to share their stories with others with similar experiences and support each other whilst having a pampering session.

One of the women to attend the session was Frankie Heeley, who was diagnosed with breast cancer at Basingstoke hospital earlier this year. Speaking about the session, she said: “I was a bit nervous before I went, especially after having surgery just two weeks before. As soon as I got there I realised there was nothing to worry about and everyone was so nice. Before my diagnosis I really liked wearing make-up and it was great to feel like that again. I learnt some really useful tips that I will definitely use outside of the class. Everybody was really friendly and it was great to talk to people who understand exactly what I am going through, and the volunteers were very supportive. I would definitely encourage other people affected by cancer to give it a go.”

Lucy Crane, Macmillan Supportive Care Lead at Hampshire Hospitals, helped to organise the charity to come to the hospital, said: “At Hampshire Hospitals we are always looking at ways we can increase the supportive care available to those affected by cancer, and the Look Good Feel Better sessions at Basingstoke hospital are a great addition to this. Spending time with others in similar situations and experiencing something new can make a big difference and I am thrilled the ladies enjoyed the launch event.”

Look Good Feel Better Regional Manager, Michelle Roberts, said: “It was a wonderful evening, filled with laughter. It’s truly amazing to see the impact that make-up can have. The ladies arrived feeling a little self-conscious and they left glowing and full of confidence. These workshops will now run bimonthly at the hospital, so if you or someone you know is living with cancer then book onto a workshop – you won’t regret it!”

The next workshop will be held at Basingstoke hospital on 16 January from 5.30pm – 7.30pm. To book your place please call 01256 315050.