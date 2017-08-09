Look out for the lizard prowling the streets of Basingstoke

A three-foot long lizard is on the loose in Basingstoke.

The escaped reptile, which is believed to be a pet monitor lizard and not dangerous, was last seen climbing the wall of a home in Silvester Close in the Norn Hill area on Saturday.

RSPCA officer Phil Hamilton said: “My colleague received a call on Saturday reporting a large lizard climbing the wall of a house, and as an exotics officer he called me straight away.

“However, when we arrived the lizard had disappeared, and we were still unable to locate him after searching for over an hour.

“According to neighbours, the lizard has been seen over the last couple of weeks on the roofs of houses, so we are very keen to locate and confine him, to take him to a place of safety.”

Mr Hamilton said that there was no need for people to be alarmed but advised members of the public not to attempt to catch or handle the lizard if they were to see him.

He added: “A lizard such as this would not survive for very long in our climate, especially if the weather worsens, so it’s really important we find this lizard as soon as possible.”

Call the RSPCA emergency line on 0300 1234 999 if you see the lizard or know the name of its owners.