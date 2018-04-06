Look what I invented…

A YOUNG Tadley inventor scooped top prize in a national competition for her creative idea.

Five-year-old Beatrice could see her invention immortalised in an upcoming Mr Men Little Miss book after her idea for air bandages won a national competition organised by publishers Sanrio.

The competition heralded the launch of a new Little Miss Inventor title, with the green-haired character making an appearance at the Museum of Science and Industry in Manchester where Beatrice was given her prize.

Sanrio said it is “really excited to bring someone’s invention to life” in the new title.

Other ideas to save Mr Bump from accidents included a jelly coat, a bubble bike, and a brilliant bandage put-a-onner machine.