Lorry driver arrested over boy’s death

A Basingstoke lorry driver has been arrested following a collision which killed a three-year-old boy the day before his birthday.

Jaiden, son of Yasmin Dougan and James Mangan, was knocked down while crossing the road in North Street, Wareham, Dorset, at around 8.45am on Thursday last week.

A 43-year-old man from Basingstoke was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and has since been released under investigation.

A white Sainsbury’s articulated lorry hit the boy as he was crossing at a pedestrian crossing with his family.

Jaiden sustained very serious injuries and was taken to Dorset County Hospital in Dorchester where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Specially trained officers from Dorset Police are supporting Jaiden’s family.

A balloon release was held in the town on Friday last week to mark what would have been Jaiden’s fourth birthday.

A crowd funding page has been set up to raise money for Jaiden’s family with donations totalling more than £3,800.

A community fundraising event is also taking place on Saturday for the family of Jaiden, including a raffle, games and face painting.

Dorset Police have appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch as they continue their investigation into the circumstances around the collision.