Lottery winner lights up Christmas for sick children

A millionaire lottery winner has given some extra sparkle to a children’s hospice just in time for Christmas.

Tammie Pickett organised a delivery of Christmas lights for four-year-old godson Frankie O’Connor and everyone else at Naomi House & Jacksplace, turning the grounds into a winter wonderland last week.

The 38-year-old won the £1,000,000 top prize on a national lottery scratchcard just before Christmas last year after she popped into a convenience store to treat her little girl to some sweets after a visit to the doctor.

Mum-of-four Tammie said: “Being able to bring the Christmas lights to Naomi House & Jacksplace and see the children’s faces light up just as brightly as the garden has been absolutely wonderful.

“Seeing Frankie enjoying the lights has been an early Christmas present for me and his mum, Debbie O’Connor. They’ve both been through so much since Frankie was born with Pontocerebellar hypoplasia (PCH) so being able to do something special for them and making Frankie the star of today has been wonderful.

“I’ll remember this moment and will once again count my lucky stars for that lottery win.”

Speaking about her win, Tammie who was living in Popley at the time, said: “When I revealed that £1million symbol I just couldn’t have predicted how our lives would change.”

Since the big win, Tammie and husband Ian moved with their children to their own detached four-bedroom dream home in Basingstoke.

They’ve also enjoyed their first family holiday together in the sun.

But Tammie said: “Winning the lottery hasn’t been about flash cars and glamour, it’s about helping those who mean the most to us.”

Several children and young people, aged from newborn to 35, and their families will be spending Christmas at the hospice.

Play and activities team leader, Huw Bromage, said: “Christmas is such an exciting time of year and as a home away from home it’s essential that we give every child and young person a chance to enjoy everything that it entails.

“Tammie’s delivery of lights is truly fantastic and has enabled us to create the winter wonderland of our dreams.”

Naomi House & Jacksplace hospices provide expert hospice care to more than 325 life-limited and life-threatened children, young people and their families.