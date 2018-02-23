Love for the lizard on Valentine’s Day

Valentines Day’s was a little unusual for hundreds of people who went to meet a variety of creatures in Hook.

As part of half term last week, Hook community centre hosted wildlife experts who shared their knowledge on animals and conservation work.

One of the stars of the day was Safari Pete, an animal expert who brought in a variety of animals and shared fun wildlife facts.

The children visiting the centre got the chance to meet a lizard, a small crocodile, a tarantula, frog, and meerkats as well as enjoying competitions and an animal hunt, while exploring information stalls by a variety of wildlife groups.

Hook village halls volunteer Sue Hinton said: “It was a super day. It was great to see so many people having fun and enjoying their community centre on a dull, wet day in February.”

All proceeds from the event will go to The Base and Hook In Bloom.