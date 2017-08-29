Lucky 13 for Basingstoke Town after two stunning wins

Basingstoke Town kick-started their Evo-Stik Southern League campaign in spectacular style, scoring 13 goals in the process of their two wins against Chesham United and Gosport Town over the bank holiday weekend.

Braces from Ben Wright and Aaron Jarvis along with Sam Smart helped the Dragons to a 5-0 thrashing of Chesham United at the Camrose on Saturday.

That was followed with a dominant 8-0 away demolition of Gosport Borough on Monday, to complete a dramatic turnaround for a side that had lost their opening three games.

Against Chesham, Wright opened the scoring after just six minutes when he slotted in Smart’s cross.

The striker was celebrating again just after the half-hour mark when he converted from the penalty spot, after Smart was fouled in the box.

Chesham, who had created very little in the first half, saw Shane Bush’s header slam against the bar just before half-time.

Immediately after the break, Chesham spurned good chances to a get a foothold back into the game, but this just jolted Basingstoke back into life.

Jarvis made it 3-0 on 57 minutes when he slotted home Wright’s pass before he scored again four minutes later, finishing superbly from Michael Atkinson’s cross.

It was 5-0 with 15 minutes still to play when the impressive Smart fired home from Charlie Kennedy’s back heel.

Town continued where they left off when they made the trip to Gosport.

Wright continued his form to open the scoring after two minutes when he nodded in a Michael Atkinson cross, with Smart doubling the lead on 16 minutes when he pounced on a defensive mix-up to tap in.

Former Gosport man Wright scored Basingstoke’s third from the penalty spot, giving them a comfortable lead going into half-time.

The rout continued just three minutes after the interval with Smart grabbing his second after cutting his way through the Gosport defence, to make it 4-0.

New signing Jack McKnight made it five when he converted from fellow sub Ashleigh Artwell’s cross, before Edward Sanders put through his own net to make it 6-0.

Dan Collier added a seventh on 78 minutes, with McKnight completing the demolition in stoppage time, moving the Dragons up to 14th in the Southern Premier League.

Next up is a home derby with Hartley Wintney in the FA Cup first qualifying round on Saturday.