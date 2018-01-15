Lucky to enjoy a musical maestro

Musical maestro Lucky Peterson pays tribute to Jimmy Smith in his new show touring this year.

At the start of his career, Lucky Peterson was discovered by blues star Willie Dixon when he was three years old, released his first record at five and soon after appeared on The Tonight Show. Trained by keyboard players Bill Doggett and Jimmy Smith, Peterson went on to play behind Little Milton, Bobby “Blue” Bland and Kenny Neal.

His music often features the accompaniment of the Hammond B-3 organ, his favourite instrument whose warm tone refers to the songs of gospel and the hymns of soul music.

Maintaining a rigorous tour schedule across the world, Lucky is a master of jazz and blues, as in the old days of the vinyls of Blue Note. Peterson channels Jimmy Smith perfectly, paying the greatest respect to his lasting memory.

Jimmy Smith wasn’t the first organ player on the jazz scene, but no one had a greater influence with the instrument than him.

Smith created a rich tone from the organ, and his sound and style made him a top instrumentalist in the 50s and 60s; a number of rock and R&B keyboardists would learn valuable lessons from Smith’s example.

Smith recorded more than 30 albums for Blue Note between 1956 and 1963, collaborating with producers Kenny Burrell, Stanley Turrentine, and Jackie McLean.

Throughout the 70s and 80s Smith continued with his success releasing more albums and was also invited to play on Michael Jackson’s album Bad.

Lucky Peterson will be performing his tribute to Jimmy Smith at The Haymarket on Saturday 27 January at 7.30pm. Tickets to the show cost £22.

For more information or to book tickets, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk.