Luke’s lemonade sale goes down a treat

An entrepreneurial Oakley youngster set up a lemonade stand for charity outside the family home.

Eight-year-old Luke Gosden came up with the idea to raise money for Naomi House and Jacksplace at Christmas and finally put his idea into practice last week, raising £20 as well as some holiday pocket money.

The Oakley C of E Junior School pupil even added tip and donation boxes to his stand.

Mum Milly said: “Luke came up with the idea for a lemonade stand at Christmas and has been desperate to do it since then.

“If he’d had his way he would have been in the front garden selling lemonade in January.

“I used to be an a carer at Naomi House and Jacksplace. Luke has been keen to do his fundraising for them after an open day visit with me last year where he also raised £130 in sponsorship from the Oakley 5k fun-run.”

Milly said that the only help Luke had was to boil the sugar and water – everything else, including the posters and stand sign, were done by him.

He had visits ranging from neighbours to mums with sleeping children and delivery drivers, receiving many comments on the taste of the lemonade.

“Both his dad and myself are very proud of Luke’s kind efforts and all the hard work he put into the day,” Milly added.

Luke said he ‘loved doing the stall and meeting lots of new people’.