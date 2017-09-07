Lulu relights the fire for first tour in 10 years

Due to phenomenal demand, legendary singer Lulu will embark on the biggest tour of her career throughout autumn, stopping in Basingstoke towards the end of her run.

The All About The Music Tour will see the Grammy-nominated singer play 39 dates across the UK, starting on Saturday, October 1 through to Saturday, November 25.

Performing songs from a career spanning more than 50 years, fans can expect to hear huge hits such as Shout, To Sir With Love, Relight My Fire and The Man Who Sold The World, among many others.

After a 10-year lull in activity on the live scene, the release of Lulu’s most critically acclaimed album to date, 2015’s self-penned Making Life Rhyme, sparked the most prolific touring period of her entire career, leading to sell-out tours in both 2015 and 2016.

Lulu said: “I absolutely love playing live and can’t wait to be out on the road again in autumn this year.

“My life has always been all about the music, so come and join me again or for the first time and let’s have a great night of music.”

The Nottingham Post praised the singer, saying: “The thrill is there as Lulu relights the fire as her voice soared the auditorium,” while The Times said: “Her voice has lost none of its sassy, soulful crackle and the original songs are smart, intelligent and seductive.”

Following on from her smash hit 2016 tour, Lulu returns better than ever and ready to deliver a show that’s packed full of her hits, some new songs, and songs that have influenced and guided her throughout her incredible career.

Lulu will be bringing her new show, All About The Music, to The Anvil on Friday, November 24 at 7.30pm.

Full price tickets cost £41, which includes £2 booking fee.

To book your place or for more information, call the box office on 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk.