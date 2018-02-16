Mad Hair Day has gone to their heads!

Mad Hair Day returned to Basingstoke for another year, providing the perfect excuse to sport the craziest of hairstyles and colours.

More than 20 schools took part in the event for St Michael’s Hospice on Friday.

A spokesperson for the charity said they hope to have raised £8,000 from the fun campaign.

They added: “Mad Hair Day is a fun day, when you can get up and not worry about how your hair is looking when you go to work. This year we hope to raise £8,000 from the campaign and I can confidently say with all the support we have received we will be on track to achieve this target.”

Oakridge Junior School embraced the day, with pupils donning bird’s nests with a variety of objects in and hairspray of all colours to mark the day, in exchange for a £1 donation for the charity.

The school raised more than £300, with money still coming in.

Diane Charman, headteacher at Oakridge Federation, said: “We are proud to support Mad Hair Day for St Michael’s Hospice once again this year. The children looked brilliant and had put lots of effort into the crazy and creative hairstyles witnessed across the federation. Thank you to everyone who took part.”