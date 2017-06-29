Madcap bed push raises funds to save young lives

THE lives of around 200 babies in North Hampshire could be saved thanks to a charity bed push around the perimeter of Basingstoke Hospital.

Made up of four people pushing and one person sitting on the bed, 10 teams took part in the event, which involved pushing the heavy hospital beds around the 0.67-mile perimeter in aid of the North Hampshire Medical Fund (NHMF).

Judith Charmer, fund manager at NHMF, said: “It was really fun, really good, no hiccups, everybody really enjoyed it. Everybody thought it was a little harder than they thought pushing the bed up the hill, but the effort people put in their fancy dress and dressing their beds was outstanding.”

The teams competed against each other in a time trial and started from the hospital’s bottom car park and almost straightway, the teams came up against an incline.

For the second year running, Basingstoke Hospital’s physiotherapy department finished the course in the quickest time of four minutes, 34 seconds, shaving around 30 seconds from their winning time of just over five minutes last year.

The Flintstones received the best-dressed prize.

NHMF are hoping to raise between £4,000 to £5,000 from the bed push for the charity fund, which provides equipment to Basingstoke, Andover and Winchester Hospitals.

This year, the charity is planning to buy 10 pieces of equipment and needs to raise around £497,000, but has brought some of it already.

Judith said: “We buy cutting-edge equipment for the hospitals and the money raised will probably go towards buying three scanners which will save the lives of 200 babies each year.

“It means we’re attracting the best staff and our patients benefit two-fold as they get the best staff to look after them and also the best equipment.”

The scanners show abnormalities in babies in the womb such as cardiac and respiratory problems, ensuring the child and mother can get the best treatment at birth.

THE Basingstoke Festival was hot, hot, hot as the Cheese and Chilli gala made up a trio of colourful events in the War Memorial Park on Saturday.

A Day in the Park brought together the All in the Mind Festival and Picnic in the Park as well.

Stuntman Jez Avery performed breath-taking manoeuvres and a falconry display drew the crowds, all to the backdrop of live music.

Around 26 acts performed through the mediums of drama, dance, music, storytelling, visual arts and poetry.

Cllr Terri Reid, deputy leader of the borough council, said: “A Day in the Park proved to be one of the highlights in this year’s Basingstoke Festival calendar.

“It was a real celebration of the arts, cultural diversity, family fun, great music and delicious food and drink. War Memorial Park was a perfect setting for the events and attracted local people and visitors from further afield. It was a huge success for all involved.”

The Basingstoke Festival runs until July 9. Visit basingstokefestival.co.uk for details.