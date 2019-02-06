Major incident declared

A huge fire that broke out at an Ocado robotic warehouse in Andover in the early hours of Tuesday morning was declared a major incident as it continued to burn.

At its peak over 200 firefighters, including many from Basingstoke, were tackling the blaze at the Andover facility where part of the roof has collapsed.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service (HFRS) said four of its firefighters had been treated for slight smoke inhalation. As of 7am on Wednesday, the fire was still ongoing but no longer a major incident and 89 firefighters remained at the scene, trying to douse the remaining flames billowing from the warehouse.

Locals were urged to keep their windows and doors shut due to the smoke belching from the inferno, while the public were also asked to avoid the area.on as they battled to bring the fire under control. A witness said the “noise, heat, smell and light pouring from the warehouse is frighteningly real”.

The online grocery retailer has been forced to cancel thousands of customer deliveries due to the fire.

Ocado said that it was “working hard to resume normal service as soon as possible” and went on to confirm: “no members of the Ocado team or the public have been injured, we are very grateful to the members of the emergency services for their efforts.”