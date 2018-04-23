Majority of children get preferred place

The majority of Basingstoke parents eager to find a school place for their child for September have been given one of their three preferred choices.

Hampshire County Council announced last week that the vast majority of parents in the county with children due to start school in September at age four and five have been offered a place at one of their preferred primary schools.

One in 20 parents missed out on a spot at their first choice school.

This included 93.58 per cent granted their top pick, up from 90.86 per cent last year.

The county council processed more than 14,600 applications for school places in reception year.

Of pupils transferring from infant to junior school (Year 3), less than one per cent did not receive a place at one of their choices.

A spokesperson for Hampshire County Council said: “For a few cases where parents did not secure a place for their child in a school of their choice, parents are advised in their notification about the right to appeal against the refusal and arrangements for their preferred school’s waiting list.

“Places may become available before September for a variety of reasons including families moving house or out of the area.”