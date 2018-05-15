Make sure you know data rule

Small businesses in Basingstoke are warned not to get caught out by new data regulations that come into effect next week.

Basingstoke-based company The Data Support Agency claims many businesses don’t know how to tackle looming pressure to be GDPR compliant by May 25.

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is a new EU regulation to better protect people’s personal data held by businesses and public sector organisations.

Nicola Hartland, chief executive of The Data Support Agency, said: “We’ve spoken to hundreds of owners and managers of small businesses over the past few months.

“Everyone knows that they have to do something, but it’s a huge concern that many people still don’t even know how to get started.”

Nicola set up Chineham Park based The Data Support Agency in 2017 to help provide GDPR support specifically for small businesses.

The managed service includes access to an online portal that provides guidance through all the stages required to achieve and maintain compliance.