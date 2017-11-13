Making charging electric cars easier

State-of-the-art charging points for electric cars have been installed at Chineham Park.

Two rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging units from InstaVolt are now live at the business park.

The chargers are located opposite Fitness First and Dayer’s Café, perfect for a quick charge while visitors grab a coffee or a bite to eat, or while attending the onsite gym.

Wendy Scott, customer manager at Chineham Park said: “We are just starting to see the number of electric vehicles commuting and visiting the Park increase, so we wanted to make sure we can provide a smart solution for both occupiers and their visitors.

“We now have a quick and simple recharging point which uses the latest technology to keep our customers on the road.”

Users of the charging points can tap a contactless debit or credit card on the front of the charging unit to start.

The chargers operate on a pay-as-you-go basis, meaning you pay only for the electricity you use.

Pricing is just £0.35 per kWh.

Tim Payne, CEO of InstaVolt, said: “In order to increase the number of electric vehicles on the road we need to make charging easy and that’s exactly what our units are doing here in Basingstoke.”