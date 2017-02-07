Man arrested after drugs warrant

Cannabis plants and imitation firearms have been seized following a warrant carried out at a Basingstoke house.

Officers executed the warrant at a house in Old Worting Road on January 30, with around 300 cannabis plants being found.

They also recovered three imitation rifles, two imitation handguns and one imitation shotgun, as well as two crossbows.

A 48-year-old man from Basingstoke has been arrested in connection with the warrant, and has been released on bail until April 26.

It was carried out as part of Hampshire Constabulary’s Operation Fortress, a campaign to reduce drug-related violence.

Sergeant Carl Homes said: “This successful operation underlines our commitment to disrupting drugs supply and drug-related issues in Basingstoke.

“The role of the community in tackling this type of crime is vital – if we do not know about it, we cannot do something about it.

“If you are aware of drug-related activity where you live, then please call us on 101.”