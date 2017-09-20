Man arrested after police carry out drugs warrants in Basingstoke

A 37-year-old man from Basingstoke has been arrested on suspicion of possessing class A and B drugs after officers raided three addresses in the town earlier today.

Warrants were carried out in Attwood Close, Berwyn Close and Pinkerton Road, where officers seized a quantity of suspected class A drugs and paraphernalia.

The operation was led by Basingstoke’s safer neighbourhood team, with help from officers from across the force.

Inspector Luke Aslam said: “Class A drugs and associated violence can blight the lives of users, their families and the local community.

“We are committed to disrupting those who come to Basingstoke to peddle these substances.

“They should be under no illusion – if you come to Basingstoke to deal class A drugs, expect to be arrested and prosecuted.”

Police are urging residents to be on the lookout for tell-tale signs of drug-related crime in their neighbourhood.

This includes seeing a sudden increase in visitors to a house or flat and people only staying for a short time, and short exchanges between small groups of people.

People loitering in an area and using their mobile phones frequently, or new-looking or hire cars parked outside a house or flat that wouldn’t normally be there can also be a sign.