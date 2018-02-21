Man arrested in connection with murder investigation in South Ham

A man from Basingstoke has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of Jason Williams was found in South Ham.

A 34-year-old man is currently in police custody.

A post-mortem-examination has confirmed that 41-year-old Jason Williams, of St Peter’s Road, South Ham, was killed by a single stab wound to the chest.

Mr Williams’ next-of-kin are being supported by specialist officers.

Officers were called to Russell Howard Park at 1.21am on Tuesday following reports of a body being found.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Storey said: “We are working hard to try and find out who is responsible for this serious crime.

“I am appealing for anyone who has any information which may help my investigation, to get in touch.”

Call 101 quoting reference Operation Dance.