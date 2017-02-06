Latest
Man burgled in Popley after letting duo in to make him tea

About the author

Christian Wilson

Reporter for the Basingstoke Observer covering Basingstoke, Tadley, Hook, Whitchurch, North Waltham, Odiham, Bramley and surrounding areas. Call me on 01235 516932 or e-mail at christian@taylornewspapers.co.uk

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Read Articles

Recent Tweets

Disappointment for #Basingstoke as they follow up defeat to 2nd placed Milton Keynes with loss to leaders Telford… https://t.co/DAXl3SHqki
49 mins ago
Embarrassment for #Basingstoke as they're knocked for six by Weymouth in biggest defeat of the season… https://t.co/oelItkSIBd
2 hours ago
50 year old Overton primary school set to be modernised after £3m of funding secured by county council #Basingstoke… https://t.co/MOhAWtC7WA
3 hours ago
"Vulnerable" man has cash & bank cards burgled after letting duo into his flat to make him a cup of tea… https://t.co/KX08wHqsMB
4 hours ago
Follow us on Twitter @basingstokenews

Facebook

Copyright © 2017 Taylor Newspapers Ltd, Unit 4a Hawksworth, Southmead Industrial Estate, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7HR