Man burgled in Popley after letting duo in to make him tea

A “vulnerable” man was burgled by two strangers on Saturday after they tricked him into inviting them into his home.

The unknown man and woman knocked at the door of the 45-year-old on Maldive Road, Popley, and asked if they could both come in and make him a cup of tea.

When the victim let the pair into his flat they all went into the lounge of the house, with the woman then making tea for all three as promised.

But while the woman and the victim were drinking in the lounge, the man slipped away upstairs to his bedroom, where he took a brown wallet containing £50 in cash, bank cards, and ID cards.

They then left the address without the victim initially being any the wiser, with Hampshire Constabulary launching an investigation to establish whether the pair had targeted anyone else.

PC Adam Merrick said: “These two people deliberately targeted a vulnerable man and preyed on his good nature.

“Once they gained his trust and entered his home, the woman distracted him, while the man went to another room and stole a wallet from the victim’s jacket.

“Do you think you may have been a victim of these offenders?

“Or have they approached you and you’ve turned them away?”

The pair are both white and aged between 40 and 50, with the man described as being of large build, while the woman is of small build.

And following the incident, which took place between 4pm and 4.25pm, PC Merrick urged people to start using a chain and spy hole to see who is there before opening their door.

He said: “Never allow unexpected visitors into your home and always ask for ID.

“Then, before letting them in, check their ID with the company they are claiming to be from.

“Genuine callers or traders will happily wait while their identity is confirmed.

“Carers and families of vulnerable members of the community should always ensure that this advice is followed, and think about installing additional security measures, such as additional lighting, CCTV and an intercom system.”

Anyone with any information relating to the burglary should contact Hampshire police on 101, while they can also call charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.