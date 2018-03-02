Man charged over park death

A man has been charged with the murder of a 41-year-old found in a park.

The body of Jason Williams was discovered in Russell Howard Park in South Ham on Tuesday last week.

David John Brewer, 34, of West Ham Close was charged on Friday and appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

The family of Mr Williams have said he will be ‘sadly missed’.

On Thursday last week, his father, Victor Williams, said: “Jason will be sadly missed by his family.”

A post-mortem examination confirmed Mr Williams, above, St Peter’s Road, South Ham, was killed by a single stab wound to the chest.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Storey said: “We are working hard to try and find out who is responsible for this serious crime.

“I am appealing for anyone who has any information which may help my investigation, to get in touch.”

A 37-year-old man from Basingstoke arrested on suspicion of murder has been released from police custody but remains under investigation.

Call 101 quoting Operation Dance if you have any information.