Man dies in crash closing A34 south

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was killed when his mini-bus collided with a lorry on the A34 south of Sutton Scotney Services at around 4.40am on Monday.

A 36-year-old man, who was one of five people aboard the white Ford Transit mini-bus, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A 19-year-old man from Durham has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody at this time.

Three other passengers were injured, two 25-year-old men and a 24-year-old man, who are all from Yorkshire.

Two were treated for minor injuries at North Hampshire Hospital and the fourth was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The 63-year-old lorry driver from Warwickshire was uninjured.

Hampshire Police said investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

The A34 was closed south of the Services following the fatal collision.

Sgt Dick Thorpe said: “Sadly a man has lost his life this morning and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

“We know that the road closure caused disruption for a lot of people but I hope that everyone will understand that we have a job to do to ensure the circumstances of this collision are thoroughly investigated.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44180075034, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.