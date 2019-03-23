Man dies in town centre

A man has died following an incident at the Malls Shopping Centre in Basingstoke.

Emergency services were called to the shopping centre’s car park at 6.35pm on Friday 22nd March.

The man was found with serious injuries and despite efforts to save him, he later passed away.

Hampshire Police issued this statement: “We can confirm a man has died after an incident at the Malls Shopping Centre car park in Basingstoke at around 6.35pm on Friday 22nd March. Police and medical staff were called to the scene where a seriously injured man was found on the pavement below the car park. Despite attempts to save him the man died. The death is not being treated as suspicious. Our officers will now prepare a file for the coroner.”