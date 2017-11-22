Man had phones and wallet stolen as he walked through park

Thieves stole two phones and a wallet from a man as he walked through a park in Basingstoke.

The 23-year-old was walking in Glebe Gardens on November 13 at around 10pm when he was approached by two men.

One of the men asked if he had a lighter. He lit the men’s cigarettes but as he turned to walk away he was grabbed from behind.

The men searched his pockets and ran off in the direction of St Michael’s Church after taking two iPhone 7s and a wallet containing bank cards and a small amount of cash.

The first man is white, more than 6ft tall, of medium build and with a tanned complexion.

The second man is black, around 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build.

Both men wore dark clothing, gloves and hooded tops.

If you can help, call 101.