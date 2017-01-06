Man has wallet stolen after being pushed off wall near supermarket

Police are on the lookout for two men wanted on suspicion of robbing a man they’d pushed off a wall in Basingstoke.

A 53-year-old man was sitting on a low wall near Morrisons at the junction of Attwood Close and Worting Road when he was approached by the men.

They then pushed him off the wall, held him down, and stole his wallet and some tobacco from his pockets before then fleeing the scene.

The first man is described as white, in his early 30s, around 6ft 2ins tall, of very stocky build, and clean shaven, while he was wearing light grey workman’s trousers, a blue pullover jumper, and brown working boots.

And the second suspect is white, in his late 20s, around 6ft tall, of average build, and clean shaven, while he was wearing similar trousers, a dull green zip up jacked with a hood, and trainers.

The incident took place between 3pm and 5pm on Monday, with police calling on anyone with information to come forward.

PC Simon Langford, of Basingstoke CID, said: “This took place near a busy supermarket, and we believe there were a number of people in the area at the time.”

Call 101 with information, quoting crime reference number 44170003067.