Man jailed for abusing children as a teenager

A man who raped and abused children in Basingstoke when he was a teenager has been jailed for 17 years.

Daniel William Thomas, 45, of Lovetot Avenue, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, was found guilty of 10 charges following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

The charges related to offences against five victims that took place between 1987 and 1990 in Basingstoke.

The victims were aged between six and 13 and the charges included rape, indecent assault and gross indecency with a child.

The trial heard that Thomas targeted vulnerable children and that he, in certain cases, used weapons to threaten the children while he was raping and abusing them.

Judge Dixon said that Thomas had acted in a “predatory manner” to isolate his victims.

The judge also thanked the victims for their courage in coming forward and said that their bravery could not be “underestimated”.

The offending came to light in 2007, when one of the victims made a report to the police.

The subsequent investigation expanded to include a further two victims and Thomas was then charged with eight offences that concerned the initial three victims.

A further two victims then came forward after publicity surrounding the charges and Thomas was then charged with a further two offences.

The judge sentenced Thomas to a total of 17 years in prison and placed him on the sex offenders’ register for life.

After the trial, Detective Constable Craig Ferguson from Hampshire said: “This was a detailed investigation which spanned a decade of policing, and I would like to pay tribute to the victims in this case who have shown tremendous courage and resilience.

“As children, they suffered some of the worst crimes imaginable. Thomas used predatory methods to isolate young, vulnerable children, who he then forced himself upon. The offences were violent and extremely aggressive.

“After he had raped and abused these children Thomas threatened each of them warning that he would harm their families and they would be taken into care if they spoke out against him.

“We will support and help those people who find the strength to come forward irrespective of when these horrific crimes took place.”